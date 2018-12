Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 16 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for its memory chips from data centers.

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $3.29 billion, or $2.81 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 29, from $2.68 billion, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.91 billion from $6.80 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)