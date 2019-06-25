Company News
June 25, 2019 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Micron revenue beats, sees signs of improving demand

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, and the chipmaker said it is seeing early signs of demand improvement.

Net income attributable to Micron fell to $840 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter ended May 30, from $3.82 billion, or $3.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.79 billion from $7.80 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $4.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

