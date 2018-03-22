FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 22, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday driven by robust pricing of its memory chips, used in smartphones and servers, amid tight supply.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $3.31 billion, or $2.67 per share, in the second quarter ended March 1, from $894 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.35 billion from $4.65 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.