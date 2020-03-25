UPDATE 1-Micron beats third-quarter revenue estimate

(Adds share movement, forecast details, background)

March 25 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday despite a number of chipmakers warning of sales hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Industry peers including Applied Materials Inc and Broadcom Inc have recently pulled their forecasts, citing disruptions in supply chain due to the pandemic.

Shares of Micron were up 5% in extended trading.

The company also said two of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, and are receiving medical attention.

The Idaho-based company forecast third-quarter revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, the midpoint of which was above analysts’ estimates of $4.87 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)