June 20, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Micron reports better-than-expected quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Compares with estimates, adds share price)

June 20 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc’s profit edged past analysts’ estimates by a cent on Wednesday, as the chipmaker benefited from strong demand for its memory chips used in computers and smartphones, amid tight supply.

Shares of the company fell 1.5 percent to $58.10 after the bell on Wednesday. They have jumped nearly 45 percent so far this year.

The Boise, Idaho-based company has seen an uptick in demand and prices for its memory chips as more customers look to store data and apps in smartphones and companies shift to cloud.

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $3.82 billion, or $3.10 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $1.65 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Micron earned $3.15 per share, one cent above analysts’ average estimate.

Net sales rose 40 percent to 7.80 billion, beating estimates of $7.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
