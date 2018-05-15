FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:11 PM

Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc said on Tuesday it has received antitrust approval from China to buy rival Microsemi Corp, clearing a major hurdle to the $8.35 billion deal.

The company has also received antitrust clearances from the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Philippine Competition Commission, the Austrian Federal Competition Authority and the German Federal Cartel Office.

Microchip had agreed to buy Microsemi, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductor equipment, in March. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

