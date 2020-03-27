Microsoft gives clean chit to Israeli facial recognition startup on its work

March 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Friday a probe found that an Israeli facial recognition startup it funded is not enabling a mass surveillance program in the West Bank as reported by some media outlets.

AnyVision, based outside Tel Aviv, has come under scrutiny following reports by Haaretz’s TheMarker business newspaper and NBC News that its technology is used to surveil Palestinians who live in the occupied West Bank.

The company had hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate the claims. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)