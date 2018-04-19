FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Self-help guru must pay Microsoft, AT&T attorneys' fees for patent dispute – Fed. Circ.

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The legal woes of self-help guru and accused sex-trafficker Keith Raniere mounted on Wednesday as the federal court in charge of patent appeals held that he must pay AT&T and Microsoft nearly $450,000 for attorneys’ fees and costs they incurred after Raniere accused them of infringing several teleconferencing patents that he could not prove he owned.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Dallas who dismissed the case in 2016 and granted attorneys’ fees as a sanction for Raniere’s “pattern of obfuscation and bad faith” in bringing and maintaining the action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HeUCnb

