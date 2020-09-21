Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Game on for Simpson Thacher, Skadden in Microsoft's $7.5B ZeniMax buy

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Microsoft Corp’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks LLC and its parent company ZeniMax Media, announced Monday morning, was guided by a pair of go-to law firms.

Microsoft turned to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and ZeniMax tapped Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom for the deal, which is poised to shake up the video game industry at a time when it’s seeing massive growth from the COVID-19 pandemic.

