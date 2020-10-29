Microsoft detects cyberattacks from Iran-linked actor engaged in intelligence collection

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Wednesday that it detected and attempted to stop a series of cyberattacks from Phosphorus, which the company described as an 'Iranian actor', with the attacks aimed to target over 100 high-profile individuals.

"Phosphorus, an Iranian actor, has targeted with this scheme potential attendees of the upcoming Munich Security Conference and the Think 20 (T20) Summit in Saudi Arabia", Microsoft said in a blog bit.ly/2HHrz0Q, adding it believed Phosphorus is engaging in these attacks for intelligence collection purposes.