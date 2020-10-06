Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
U.S. Legal News

Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion that diversity commitments may be illegal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday “emphatically” denied a suggestion in a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Labor that its recent initiative to spend $150 million on diversity and inclusion measures amounted to illegal race discrimination.

In a blog post, General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the denial was in response to a letter Microsoft received last week from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up