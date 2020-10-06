Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion that diversity commitments may be illegal

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday “emphatically” denied a suggestion in a recent letter from the U.S. Department of Labor that its recent initiative to spend $150 million on diversity and inclusion measures amounted to illegal race discrimination.

In a blog post, General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the denial was in response to a letter Microsoft received last week from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.