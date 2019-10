The general counsel of Microsoft Corp. announced on Monday that Greenberg Traurig was its top law firm partner in its diversity program for 2019.

Dev Stahlkopf, the company's GC and corporate vice president, said 61% of Greenberg Traurig partner hours on Microsoft matters were from diverse attorneys, up from 45% the year before. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34dxqkg