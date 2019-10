Microsoft Corp paid its president and top lawyer Bradford Smith more than $17 million in 2019, an almost $4 million raise from 2018, the technology company reported in a filing.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said in a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Smith’s total compensation was $17,372,997 for its fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30.

