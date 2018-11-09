Microsoft made $1.3 bln in cash payments in GitHub deal

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said in a filing late Thursday that it had made $1.3 billion in cash payments in connection to its acquisition of coding hosting startup GitHub.

Microsoft acquired the company, which developers use to keep track of software code changes as they write applications, in June in a $7.5 billion deal that was described at the time as an all-stock transaction.

But in Nov. 8 filing, Microsoft said the $7.5 billion figure was “inclusive of cash payments of $1.3 billion in respect of vested GitHub equity awards and an indemnity escrow.” and that the deal closed on Oct. 25.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis)