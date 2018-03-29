FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated a day ago

REFILE-Microsoft's veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “Windows” in headline and first paragraph)

March 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Thursday said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of its Windows and devices business, will be leaving the company amid a major management reshuffle.

Myerson has been at Microsoft for more than two decades. He was responsible for supervising the company’s products including Windows, Surface, Xbox, Windows Server and HoloLens Mixed Reality.

Microsoft is also creating two new engineering teams focusing on artificial intelligence and its cloud business. See story bit.ly/2E4xg0U

Myerson will be working with Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella to ensure a smooth transition of the leadership changes, Nadella said in an email to all Microsoft employees. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

