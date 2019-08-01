RPT-Top "Fortnite" streamer Ninja leaves Amazon's Twitch to join Microsoft's Mixer

(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Top video game streamer Ninja said on Thursday he was leaving Amazon.com Inc’s Twitch game streaming platform to join Microsoft Corp’s live streaming service Mixer.

Tyler Blevins, known to millions as Ninja, rose to stardom playing battle-royale phenomenon “Fortnite”.

"I know this may come as a shock to many of you, but as of today I will be streaming exclusively on Mixer", Ninja said in a mock press conference video posted here on Twitter.

He has streamed himself playing alongside celebrities such as rappers Drake and Travis Scott, has sponsorship deals with Red Bull and Uber Eats, and often appears on Instagram and Twitter alongside soccer players Neymar Jr and Harry Kane.

Ninja kicks off his first Mixer stream during the Lollapalooza music festival from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, Microsoft said in a statement.

Esports has become a huge market for gaming companies like Activision Blizzard as they attract millions who tune in to watch their favorite gamers stream the latest titles.

The recently concluded Fortnite World Cup saw 16-year-old American Kyle Giersdorf win $3 million in prize money.