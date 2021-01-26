Microsoft beats estimates for Azure revenue growth

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for Azure revenue growth on Tuesday, as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to working and learning from home.

Revenue growth for Azure, the company’s flagship cloud computing business, was 50%, above expectations of 41.4%, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)