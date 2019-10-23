Company News
October 23, 2019 / 8:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Microsoft beats profit estimates but cloud growth slows

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat analysts’ quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, but growth in its Azure cloud computing platform slowed from a year earlier.

The software maker's net income rose to $10.68 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8.82 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. [bit.ly/2W9G9Bc ]

Revenue rose to $33.06 billion from $29.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.25 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below