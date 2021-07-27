Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant’s cloud-based services with more people working and learning remotely.

The company’s revenue rose 21% to $46.2 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $44.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Julia Love; Editing by Devika Syamnath)