Microsoft beats quarterly revenue expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the software giant benefited from demand for its cloud-based services during the pandemic-induced remote working and learning.

The company’s revenue rose 19% to $41.7 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ estimates of $41.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Arun Koyyur

