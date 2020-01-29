Company News
January 29, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, supported by another strong performance from its flagship cloud computing platform, Azure.

The tech giant’s revenue rose 13.7% to $36.91 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ estimates of $35.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $11.65 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $8.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/313nsSh) (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below