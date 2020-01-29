Microsoft beats second-quarter revenue estimates

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, supported by another strong performance from its flagship cloud computing platform, Azure.

The tech giant’s revenue rose 13.7% to $36.91 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ estimates of $35.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $11.65 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $8.42 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/313nsSh) (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)