Microsoft quarterly revenue beats estimates on cloud growth

April 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, fueled by its Azure cloud computing unit and the continued shift to the subscription version of its Office software.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $30.57 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $29.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $8.81 billion, or $1.15 per share, from $7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)