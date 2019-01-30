Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows in December quarter

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud computing platform grew at a slower pace in the December quarter compared with a year earlier, sending shares of the software giant about 2 percent lower in after-hours trade on Wednesday.

Azure, Microsoft’s flagship cloud product, had revenue growth of 76 percent in the final quarter of 2018, down from a 98 percent surge a year earlier.

Microsoft’s total revenue climbed 12.3 percent to $32.47 billion. Wall Street analysts on average had expected revenue of $32.51 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)