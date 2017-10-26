FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft's profit rises 16 pct
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Microsoft's profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as demand for its cloud computing services for companies rose and personal computer software business stabilized.

The technology giant's net income rose to $6.58 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.67 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2lkGlyz)

Revenue rose 12 percent to $24.54 billion.

Microsoft’s focus on cloud applications and platforms is offsetting a drop in demand for personal computers that has hurt sales of Windows - the software that powered the company to the top during the dotcom boom.

Under Chief Executive Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s cloud business - which includes products such as Office 365, Dynamic 365 and the flagship Azure computing platform - has emerged as a major growth driver. (Reporting by Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

