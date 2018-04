April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s quarterly profit rose 35 percent, as more businesses signed up to its Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 productivity suite.

Microsoft said here on Thursday net income rose to $7.42 billion or 95 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, from $5.49 billion or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $26.82 billion from $23.21 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)