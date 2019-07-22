Microsoft settles U.S. charges it violated anti-bribery law, accepts criminal fine--SEC

July 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp agreed to pay more than $25 million, including an $8.75 million criminal fine imposed on its Microsoft Hungary unit, to settle U.S. charges it violated a federal anti-bribery law, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

The SEC said the criminal fine was part of a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to books and records violations of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It said Microsoft will also pay nearly $16.6 million to settle related SEC civil charges, without admitting wrongdoing. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)