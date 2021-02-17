Microsoft Teams down for hundreds of users - Downdetector.com

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s workplace messaging app Teams was down for hundreds of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector showed there were nearly 500 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams, an app that people have heavily relied on for remote work and online classes during the pandemic.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)