Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Passengers disembark from a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane parked at the tarmac of Ninoy Aquino International airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines plans to return to profitability by 2024, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

Global airlines industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many planes grounded or flying near empty.

However, Saudi Arabian Airlines was seeing domestic demand exceed capacity, CEO Ibrahim Koshy told the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.