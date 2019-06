AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - Dutch marine engineer Boskalis on Friday said it had has been appointed to salvage both tankers that were hit on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman in a suspected attack.

Boskalis said the condition of the Front Altair tanker, carrying a cargo of naphtha, was still worrying, while the methanol carrying Kokuka Courageous was in a stable condition. (Reporting by Bart Meijer. Editing by Jane Merriman)