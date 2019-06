DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahya said Iran’s fingerprints were clear on the attacks on oil tankers on May 12, Arabiya TV reported on Saturday.

He also called for the international community to work together to protect shipping routes, Arabiya TV said. Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Andrew Heavens)