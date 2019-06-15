Blast-hit Norwegian tanker's crew land in Dubai

RIYADH, June 15 (Reuters) - Crew members of Frontline’s oil tanker Front Altair, one of two vessels attacked this week in the Gulf of Oman, have landed in Dubai, the Norwegian ship’s operator said on Saturday.

“All 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran, from Bandar Abbas airport, and landed at Dubai International Airport at 1830 CET this afternoon,” a statement said.

A Frontline spokesman told Reuters that the crew, of Russian, Filipino and Georgian nationalities, were well-looked after by Iranian authorities. Most flew home straight after arrival to Dubai, with the rest to travel on Sunday. (Reporting by Tarek Fahmy in Dubai; Writing by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)