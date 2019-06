OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - The fire on Frontline’s oil tanker Front Altair in the Gulf of Oman was extinguished overnight, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

"Boundary cooling continues on the tanker, which is stable," Frontline said in a statement. "There is currently no reported pollution from the vessel."