Energy
June 14, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iraqi PM, in phone call with Pompeo, urges "calm" amid U.S.-Iranian tensions

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, June 14 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called for efforts to achieve “calm” amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

The pair discussed enhancing U.S.-Iraqi relations and “exchanged views on developments in the region amid the current crisis between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said a statement from Abdul Mahdi’s office, “as well as efforts to maintain security and stability and avoid an escalation.” (Reporting by Raya Jalabi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

