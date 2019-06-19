U.S. Navy says mine fragments, magnet point to Iran in Gulf tanker attack

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates, June 19 (Reuters) - The United States Navy on Wednesday displayed limpet mine fragments and a magnet removed from one of two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week, saying the mines bore a striking resemblance to Iranian ones.

“The limpet mine that was used in the attack is distinguishable and also strikingly bearing a resemblance to Iranian mines that have already been publicly displayed in Iranian military parades,” said Commander Sean Kido, the commanding officer of an explosive ordinance dive and salvage task group in the Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT).

He spoke to reporters at a NAVCENT facility near the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by xxx)