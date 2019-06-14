Blast-hit Kokuka tanker safely under tow, heading towards UAE port -operator

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - The Kokuka Courageous, one of two tankers hit by explosions Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, is now safely under tow and heading towards the United Arab Emirates’ port of Khor Fakkan, its operator Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said on Friday.

Earlier, Dutch marine engineer Boskalis said it had been appointed to salvage the vessel and the other affected tanker, the Front Altair, operated by Frontline.

The United States has accused Iran of attacking the tankers. Tehran has denied all allegations. Thursday’s incident drove up oil prices and has fuelled concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation.