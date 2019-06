NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday the truth needed to be established after two oil tankers were attacked this week in the Gulf of Oman, adding that the international body condemned the attack.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the head of the Arab League, urged Iran to reverse course after the United States blamed the country for the attacks. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)