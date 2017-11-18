FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign ministers to meet Arab League chief ahead of urgent session - MENA
November 18, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in 2 hours

Foreign ministers to meet Arab League chief ahead of urgent session - MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo on Sunday prior to an urgent session of the organisation, Egypt’s MENA state news agency said on Saturday.

The agency did not specify the precise reason for the meeting.

Saudi Arabia this week called for an urgent gathering of Arab foreign ministers to discuss Iranian actions in the region. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

