Corrections News
October 28, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Kremlin says Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death a boost for Trump if true

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped words in lede)

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will have made a major contribution to the fight against international terrorism if a U.S. assertion that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead is true.

Trump on Sunday announced that Baghdadi had killed himself during a daring overnight raid by elite U.S. special operations forces in Syria. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova ; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
