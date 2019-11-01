Market News
November 1, 2019 / 5:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization - U.S. official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States is looking into the new leader of the Islamic State to determine his role in the organization and where he came from, Nathan Sales, the U.S. counter-terrorism coordinator, said on Friday, after a U.S. raid last month that killed its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Any time there is a leadership transition in the terrorist organization, we want to make sure that we have the latest information that we need to have to confront the threat,” he told a briefing. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

