November 6, 2019 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey has captured Baghdadi's wife

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by U.S. special forces.

“The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. “But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn’t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria.”

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi’s sister, her husband and daughter. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Writing by Dominic Evans)

