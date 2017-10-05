FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's PM says doesn't want armed clash with Kurds
#Energy
October 5, 2017 / 9:11 AM / in 15 days

Iraq's PM says doesn't want armed clash with Kurds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Iraq’s prime minister said on Thursday he did not want an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities and urged Peshmerga forces in disputed areas to work with Iraqi security forces under the control of the central government.

“We do not want an armed confrontation, we don’t want clashes, but the federal authority must prevail and nobody can infringe on the federal authority,” Haider al-Abadi said in a statement alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I call on the Peshmerga to remain an integral part of the Iraqi forces under the authority of the federal authorities, to guarantee the security of citizens so that we can rebuild these zones,” he said, referring areas taken back from Islamic State militants.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

