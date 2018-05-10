FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain calls on Iran to stop destabilising the Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson condemned Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces and called on the Islamic Republic to refrain from any further actions that would destablise the region.

“The United Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces,” Johnson said. “We strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“We urge Iran to refrain from further actions which will only lead to increased instability in the region. It is crucial to avoid any further escalations, which would be in no one’s interest.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

