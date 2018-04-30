FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Khamenei says US provokes Saudi Arabia to deepen regional crisis-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 30 (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader accused the United States of trying to widen a “regional crisis” by provoking Tehran’s rival Saudi Arabia to confront the Islamic Republic, state TV reported on Monday.

“One of the ways to confront Iran is to provoke inexperienced rulers of the region ... Americans are trying to provoke Saudi Arabia against Tehran ... Their aim is to create more regional crisis ... to push Muslims to fight against Muslims,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean

