Iraq PM agrees with Kurdish authorities on resuming Kirkuk oil exports

BAGHDAD, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iraq’s government has agreed with the Kurdish authorities to resume Kirkuk oil exports through Turkey’s Ceyhan port soon, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday without giving a precise timeline for restarting the flow.

“It was agreed with the Kurdish side to start exporting oil from Kirkuk,” Abadi told a weekly news conference, adding that the two sides had agreed to tackle other differences later.

Abadi also said discussions with the Kurds and the Turkish government were ongoing, without giving details.