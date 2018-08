BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack on a security checkpoint in western Iraq that killed at least eight people earlier on Wednesday, the group’s news agency Amaq said.

The hardline Sunni militant group said the attack killed 28 people, contradicting death toll provided by the local mayor which stood at eight deaths. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad; Editing by Alison Williams)