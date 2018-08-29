FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eight killed in car bomb attack on Iraqi checkpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FALLUJA, Iraq, Aug 29 (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a security checkpoint in the Qaim district of Iraq’s Anbar province, a local official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The checkpoint was manned jointly by the army and government-backed militias, the official said. Five militiamen and three civilians were killed. The death toll could climb because some of the wounded were in a critical condition, he said. (Reporting by Kamal Ayash; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)

