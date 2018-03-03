Iraqi parliament approves $88 billion 2018 budget -lawmakers

BAGHDAD, March 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament approved on Saturday a long-delayed 104 trillion Iraqi dinar ($88 billion) 2018 state budget, two lawmakers told Reuters, though lawmakers from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region boycotted the session.

“We boycotted the vote and there are proposals for Kurdistan to withdraw from the entire political process in Iraq over the unfair treatment we have received,” said Kurdish lawmaker Ashwaq Jaff.