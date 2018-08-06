FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraqi court jails French and German citizens for life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 6 (Reuters) - An Iraqi court sentenced a French man and a German woman to life in prison on Monday after finding them guilty of belonging to Islamic State. The sentences can be appealed.

The sentences were read out in Iraq’s Central Criminal Court, with the judge saying he found French citizen Lahcen Ammar Gueboudj, 55, and German citizen Nadia Rainer Hermann, 22, guilty of joining the hardline militant group.

Hermann had previously been sentenced to a year in jail for entering Iraq illegally. Embassy staff and translators from both countries were in attendance. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
