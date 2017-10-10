FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hundreds of suspected IS militants surrendered to Kurdish authorities last week -Kurdish official
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 10, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 10 days ago

Hundreds of suspected IS militants surrendered to Kurdish authorities last week -Kurdish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Several hundred suspected Islamic State militants surrendered last week to Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, a Kurdish security official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The suspects are part of a group of men who fled toward Kurdish-held lines when Iraqi forces captured Hawija, the last stronghold of the militants in northern Iraq.

“Approximately 1,000 men surrendered over the last week. Not all, however, are terrorists,” said the official, referring to Islamic State members. “It’s fair to say hundreds probably are ISIS members, but that will be clear after the debriefs.” (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.